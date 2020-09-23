FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR COACH TOMMY PARKS

Coach Thomas "TP" Grant Parks, age 48 passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.
Coach Parks was born on February 15, 1972 in Upson County, GA, to the late Donald Eugene Parks, and the late Sandra Grant Parks. He was an educator and coached high school varsity football and baseball. Coach Parks played college baseball at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, AL, where he received and Associates of Arts degree. He went on to play college baseball at Berry College in Rome, GA, where he received a BA in Social Science. His first teaching job in 1995 was with Andalusia High School in Andalusia, AL, where he was also the Head Varsity Baseball Coach and Assistant Varsity Football Coach. In 1997 he went to Manchester High School in Manchester, GA, to teach and was also an Assistant Head Varsity Football Coach, Defensive Coordinator and Golf Coach. While at Manchester, he attended Troy State University in Phenix City, AL. and received a Master of Arts in Education/Administration degree. In 2002 he went to Harris County High School in Hamilton, GA. to become the Defensive Coordinator for Varsity Football and was then named Head Varsity Football Coach in 2004. Tommy was also the Head Varsity Baseball Coach from 2005-2009 while at Harris County High School. He went back home in 2014 to Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, GA to become the Head Varsity Coach. He is preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, Fred and Nelle Grant of Thomaston, and paternal grandparents, Tommy and Roxie Parks of Pulaski, TN.
Survivors include his wife, Carmen Parks of Harris County, daughter, Carson Parks of Thomaston, son, Hunter Paddock of Harris County, sister, Lisa (Jay) Dover of Thomaston, brother, Alan (Lynne) Parks of McDonough, three nephews, three nieces, and all of his brothers and sons that were teammates, fellow coaches, players and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the TPStrong Scholarships which include, Upson Lee Varsity Football, Upson Lee Varsity Baseball, Harris County Varsity Football and Harris County Varsity Baseball at F&M Bank and Trust 142 W. Main St. Manchester, GA 31816.
Memorial services will held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Mountain View Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service in the sanctuary.
For those who can not attend the service, it will be live streamed on the Mountain View Baptist Church Facebook page, website and YouTube channel.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
