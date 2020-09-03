South Metro's News Leader
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Thursday Board Of Education COVID-19 Report
The Thomaston-Upson School System had no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty, and staff today, September 3, 2020.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
6:17 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Local News
Location:
Thomaston, GA 30286, USA
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment