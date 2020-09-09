Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Wednesday Board Of Education COVID-19 Report

The Thomaston-Upson School System was informed of the following confirmed case(s) of COVID-19 among students, faculty, and staff today, September 8, 2020. 

All Thomaston-Upson employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate at home for 10 days. They must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school. Numbers reported are not cumulative. The health and well-being of all students, staff, and the greater community continue to be of primary importance. Feel free to contact your child’s school if you have questions.

Upson-Lee Pre-Kindergarten
  • 4 students have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
Upson-Lee Primary
  • 5 students have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
Upson-Lee Elementary
  • 1 student has been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
  • 1 confirmed positive case among faculty/staff

Upson-Lee High School, Upson-Lee Middle School, and Upson-Lee Alternative had no new cases today.
