Tuesday, September 22, 2020

PIKE BOC CALLED MEETING WED 9/23/20

 BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – 5:00 p.m.

Board of Commissioner Conference Room, 331 Thomaston Street, Zebulon, Georgia

We encourage that attendees follow recommended Covid-19 guidelines which include staying home if you are ill/not feeling well, washing your hands, maintaining social distancing, and wearing a face covering (recommended but not required)

You may join the meeting electronically via ZOOM

Meeting ID: 995 9302 7476

Password: 6nve0c

1. CALL TO ORDER ...................................................................... Chairman Briar Johnson

2. INVOCATION…………………………………………………………………..Silent Invocation

3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE....................................................... Chairman Briar Johnson

4. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA - (O.C.G A. 50-14-1 (e) (1))

5. CONSIDER USE OF COURTHOUSE GROUNDS FROM HOLLY ORTIZ OF PIKE COUNTY REPUBLICAN GOP ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 FROM 2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. FOR REPUBLICAN TRUMP RALLY/MEET AND GREET CANDIDATES

