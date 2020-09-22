PIKE BOC CALLED MEETING WED 9/23/20

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – 5:00 p.m.
Board of Commissioner Conference Room, 331 Thomaston Street, Zebulon, Georgia
We encourage that attendees follow recommended Covid-19 guidelines which include staying home if you are ill/not feeling well, washing your hands, maintaining social distancing, and wearing a face covering (recommended but not required)
You may join the meeting electronically via ZOOM
Meeting ID: 995 9302 7476
Password: 6nve0c
1. CALL TO ORDER ...................................................................... Chairman Briar Johnson
2. INVOCATION…………………………………………………………………..Silent Invocation
3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE....................................................... Chairman Briar Johnson
4. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA - (O.C.G A. 50-14-1 (e) (1))
5. CONSIDER USE OF COURTHOUSE GROUNDS FROM HOLLY ORTIZ OF PIKE COUNTY REPUBLICAN GOP ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 FROM 2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. FOR REPUBLICAN TRUMP RALLY/MEET AND GREET CANDIDATES
