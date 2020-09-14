CITY OF THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL AGENDA 9/15/20

THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
AGENDA
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance.
B. Approval of Minutes of September 1, 2020.
C. Adoption of Agenda.
D. Thomaston Police Department – Badge Pinning and Swearing In – A‘Keila Raines and Phillip McDonald.
E. City Attorney’s Report.
F. City Clerk’s Report.
G. City Engineer’s Report.
H. City Manager’s Report.
1. Approval of Amendment to Cemetery Ordinance – Section 30-3, (2) – Permit Horizontal Markers.
2. Approval of Resolution – Issuance of Multi-Family Housing Revenue Bonds by the Thomaston Housing Authority.
3. Discussion / Potential Action – Concerning Procedure of Previous Vote, Attorney General Opinion and Other Parliamentary Processes.
4. Authorize Expenditure “Quiet” Bypass Pump.
5. Adopt Fee Schedule – Permitting, Plan Review, etc.
6. Discussion / Potential Action – Employee Compensation, Healthcare, and Pension.
I. Other Business.
J. Executive Session.
K. Discussion/Potential Action.
L. Adjournment.
The City of Thomaston is committed to providing equal access to all of its programs, services and activities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability or age.
Any individual who needs an accommodation because of disability should contact the City Manager’s Office at (706) 647-4242 as far in advance of a meeting as possible.
