TU Schools Remote Learning for 2nd 9-weeks

Students in grades K-8 who are currently participating in traditional face-to-face learning at Thomaston-Upson School can make the change to remote learning for the 2nd 9-weeks. The application window for new remote learning students is open through Friday, September 18.
Parents or guardians may visit the Thomaston-Upson School System website at www.upson.k12.ga.us to access the links for the school-specific remote learning agreements. (ULHS students are not eligible for change until the end of the semester - Dec. 2020.) If you have questions about remote learning, please contact your child's school.
UL Primary: https://forms.gle/gxpUgFBjoAN2vYXx5
UL Elementary: https://forms.gle/s34BdhUciScPGVSk9
UL Middle: https://forms.gle/cPeaCx68eWwsGP7g7
