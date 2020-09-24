A CHILD SHOT IN GRIFFIN

SHOOTING On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at approximately 5:55 pm, Officers with the Griffin Police Department responded to Spalding Wellstar Hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division responded as well and learned that a child had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and foot. It was determined that the incident occurred at North Hill Street and Kentucky Avenue while the child was left unattended in a parked vehicle (with the gun inside). The caregivers to the child were outside the vehicle when the child accessed the weapon and discharged it striking themselves in the leg and foot. Dequaveon L. Lewis, 21, of Stockbridge, Ga. and Kevon Roydrell Roberts, 22, of Griffin, Ga. (Father of the Child) were arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct and Cruelty to Children given their actions or inactions related to the incident. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when available. The child was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and is expected to recover.
No comments:
Post a Comment