POLICE OFFICER ATTACKED IN MONROE CO. WRECK

On Sunday, September 20, 2020 at approximately 9:40pm, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident/incident on I-75 northbound near Johnstonville Road involving an off-duty Glynn County Police Officer and an unknown male subject.
Preliminary investigation shows that the unknown male subject struck the Officers vehicle in the rear, leaving both vehicles inoperable. The male suspect exited his vehicle and attacked the Glynn County Officer. The Officer proceeds to defend himself against the suspect.
The suspect tells the Officer that “You will have to kill me” and then runs into interstate traffic where he was struck by multiple vehicles, killing him instantly.
The Glynn County Police Officer was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for minor injuries.
All lanes of I-75 northbound are currently closed while Deputies work to clear the accident.
No further information will be released at this time as this is an active investigation.
Thank you,
Anna Lewis
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
Public Information Coordinator
478-508-5579
