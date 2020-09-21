Monday, September 21, 2020

TIX INFO FOR U-L MCINTOSH GAME FRIDAY

 https://gofan.co/app/events/87857?schoolId=GA5150


All tickets for this weeks game against McIntosh must be purchased on line.  There are no tickets being sold at the gate.  Link is above
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:32 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)