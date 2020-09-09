Arrest Made In Wade Tractor Burglary

While checking the business deputies found that entry had been made at the rear of the yard where tractors, ATV’s and UTV’s for sale are displayed, and a lock had been cut off of one of the gates.
The owner of Wade Tractor was contacted, arrived on scene, and reviewed surveillance video with Uniform Patrol Deputies. The footage showed a U-Haul truck pulling an enclosed trailer enter the property via the gate with the cut lock, and 3 male subjects attempt to load a Polaris into the enclosed trailer.
Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Fortunately, their attempt to steal the Polaris failed because the one they attempted to steal would not fit in the trailer they brought with them. Based on more information that was gathered from the security video, a lookout was given on the suspects that included physical descriptions and the U-Haul unit number.”
Later in the day, Spalding County Deputy James Dildy observed a U-Haul matching the description from the lookout on the North Expressway pulling another type of trailer behind it. Before conducting a traffic stop, Deputy Dildy verified that the number displayed on the U-Haul matched the one from the attempted theft. Once that was verified other Deputies assigned to A-Shift arrived and the vehicle was pulled over.
The U-Haul was found to be occupied by 3 suspects identified as Barry Rowell, Ricky Hodge, and Quintavious Wyatt, all with Atlanta addresses. The suspects were detained, and the U-Haul was processed by Spalding County Crime Scene Investigators. After criminal investigators conducted interviews with the three suspects it was determined that Ricky Hodge and Quintavious Wyatt were 2 of the 3 caught on video from the incident at Wade Tractor earlier that same morning. Rowell was not involved in the original incident.
It was later learned that they had returned the trailer that was too small and rented a bigger one with plans to go back to the dealership to attempt the theft once again.
“Our Uniform Patrol Division deputies and Criminal Investigators working in cooperation with the business owners of Wade Tractor led to the arrests in this case. It also prevented further thefts from Wade Tractor and possibly other dealerships that the suspects may have targeted.”
Arrested and charged were:
Black / Male Age 53
Burglary, Criminal Attempt to Commit Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass, Possession of Burglary Tools, Violation of Probation and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Black / Male Age 61
Burglary, Criminal Attempt to Commit Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Violation of Probation
Black / Make Age 30
Possession of Drug Related Objects
