GORDON STATE RANKED AMONG TOP PUBLIC SCHOOLS

GORDON STATE RANKED NO. 18 AMONG TOP PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Gordon State College is one of three University System of Georgia institutions ranked in the Top Public Schools in the Regional Colleges South category, according to the 2021 edition of the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges list.
Gordon ranked No. 18 in Top Public Schools in the Regional Colleges South category, a tie with University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. The rankings, which were released Monday, reveal the top colleges in the country for 2021. Middle Georgia State University ranked No. 14 (tie) and Georgia Gwinnett College fared at No. 20.
The same report ranked Gordon State College No. 61, also tied with University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, in the overall Best Regional Colleges South category. Gordon was one of eight Georgia institutions and one of three USG schools ranked in the best regional colleges category. Middle Georgia State tied for No. 50 and Georgia Gwinnett tied for No. 66.
“The annual ranking from the US News and World Report is just one additional nod to our continuing work at Gordon State College. While we are honored by the multiple rankings in this year’s list, we will remain focused on the goals of our five-year strategic plan, Building the Power of WE!,” President Kirk A. Nooks said. “Despite recent challenges due to the global pandemic, we are making great progress. Our retention rate of first year full-time students returning to Gordon State is the second highest in the past 10 years, which is due to the passion of our talented faculty, staff and students.”
According to the report, regional colleges focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines; this category also includes schools that have small bachelor's degree programs but primarily award two-year associate degrees.
