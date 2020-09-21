GRIFFIN-SPALDING AIRPORT FUEL INFORMATION FOR NEXT FEW WEEKS

We are upgrading our Aviation Gasoline (Av Gas 100LL) Tank on the west side of the field.
It is currently down and will be down for a few weeks.
The East Side Av Gas pump will continue to operate.
It is recommended that when you approach the pump to fuel, park beside the hose reel & pump out by the air hose reel,
on the level portion of the ground pointing the front of the aircraft towards the FBO building (not next to the credit card reader shack).
This will keep your aircraft as level as possible.
If you have any questions feel free to call.
