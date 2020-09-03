Thursday, September 3, 2020

Comments For Commissioner's Meeting

ANYONE WISHING TO MAKE PUBLIC COMMENTS FOR TUESDAY'S MEETING OF THE UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS E-MAIL THEM TO COUNTY CLERK JESSICA JONES AT jjones@upsoncountyga.org

BY FRIDAY (TODAY) 5PM. THE MEETING IS ON YOUTUBE.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 6:13 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)