INFO FROM UPSON COUNTY OFFICE OF VOTER REGISTRATION

The following is a list of important dates to keep in mind.
Last Day to Register to Vote or update your address Oct. 5, 2020
Early/Advanced Voting Oct. 12 – Oct. 30th (Located at the Civic Center) 8:30am – 5:00pm
Saturday, Early Voting Oct. 24, 2020 (9am – 4pm)
General Election Nov. 3, 2020 (All polling locations will open at 7am)
You may register or update your address at our office or you may go online to sos.ga.gov.
You can now request an absentee by mail ballot online at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.
We have a drop box located inside our building on our door & a drop box in the City utility drive thru.
Please take note of the NEW instructions that will be on your absentee by mail ballots.
PLEASE DO NOT CUT YOUR BALLOT PLEASE DO NOT MAKE ANY STRAY MARKS ON YOUR BALLOT PLEASE DO NOT MAKE CHECK MARKS PLEASE DO NOT USE FELT TIP MARKERS PLEASE DO NOT USE RED INK PLEASE FILL IN THE OVAL COMPLETELY
No comments:
Post a Comment