THOMASTON 'S BOBBY POPE HAS PASSED AWAY IN MACON

Bobby Pope Obituary
Here is Bobby Pope’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Bobby Pope of Macon, Georgia, who passed away on September 6, 2020, at the age of 75, leaving to mourn family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.
He was loved and cherished by many people including : his wife Carol Mosely Pope; his children, Andy Pope (Jen) of Athens, Georgia and Krissy Walker (Russell) of Perry, Georgia; his grandson Knighton Walker of Perry, Georgia; his sisters, Susan McNeely (Tommy) of Conyers and Marie Wyrwa of Conyers, Georgia; and his sister-in-law Suzanne Malloy (John) of Lizella, Georgia. He was also cherished by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11th 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center (6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, GA 31210 or The Bobby Pope Endowment Fund, c/o Mercer University Athletic Department, 1501 Mercer university Drive, Macon, GA 31217.
