Wednesday Board Of Education COVID-19 Report

Upson-Lee High School
  • 1 confirmed positive case among faculty/staff
  • 1 confirmed positive case among students
  • 2 faculty/staff have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
  • 10 students have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
Upson-Lee Middle School, Upson-Lee Elementary, Upson-Lee Primary, Upson-Lee Pre-K, and Upson-Lee Alternative had no new cases today.
