Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Wednesday Board Of Education COVID-19 Report
Upson-Lee High School
1 confirmed positive case among faculty/staff
1 confirmed positive case among students
2 faculty/staff have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
10 students have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
Upson-Lee Middle School, Upson-Lee Elementary, Upson-Lee Primary, Upson-Lee Pre-K, and Upson-Lee Alternative had no new cases today.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
6:57 PM
