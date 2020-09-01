GORDON STATE RIBBON CUTTING FOR ACADEMIC BUILDING

Gordon State College celebrated the reopening and ribbon cutting for the Academic Building in a brief dedication ceremony Monday. The 28,500 square-foot Academic Building on the east side of the GSC campus is the home of the Department of Humanities.
Built in 1982, the renovated building features a complete interior modification of both floors and is located on College Drive. The project was designed by Houser Walker Architect. The 28,545 square feet of classroom space, study rooms and collaborative areas were modified by Striker Construction.
President Kirk A. Nooks welcomed the socially-distant crowd of students, alumni, faculty, staff and other friends of the college who were on hand including University System of Georgia Board of Regents member Cade Joiner. The renovation for the Academic Building was a 14-month project.
“This ribbon cutting ceremony demonstrates another example of progress for Gordon State College,” Nooks said. “We are grateful to the University System of Georgia, Georgia Legislature and community members who played a role in advancing the Academic Building renovation project. We are also grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their flexibility and patience while we enhanced this central learning environment. This would not be possible without the wonderful work of Houser Walker and Striker Contacting to bring this vision to scale. This is a beautiful example of the Power of WE.”
GSC Student Government Association President Ruben Raymond greeted guests on behalf of the student body while Trustee Jim Edwards extended a welcome on behalf of the GSC Foundation.
