Upson Regional Medical Center Achieves DNV Chest Pain Certification

Cardiovascular Disease ranks as one of the top causes of death in Georgia. Upson Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the achievement of DNV Chest Pain Program Certification (CPP) which validates that its facilities and services meet or exceed standards of care in the complex specialty of chest pain.
The DNV Chest Pain Program Certification is based on standards set forth by the NIAHO Hospital Accreditation Program and the ISO 9001 Quality Management System. Certification indicates that Upson Regional ensures safe and efficient care for all patients experiencing chest pain. The Chest Pain Program Certification survey process analyzes quality management systems, program management, staffing management, infection prevention and control, CPP service delivery, and the presence of a multidisciplinary approach to patient care.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, nearly 22,000 people in Georgia die from Cardiovascular Disease each year. Most of these deaths are premature and preventable. It is important to recognize common heart attack warning signs such as pain or discomfort in the chest, lightheadedness, jaw, neck, or back pain, discomfort or pain in the arm or shoulder, and shortness of breath. Certain risk factors, including smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol, and physical inactivity, can be modified to reduce the risk of Cardiovascular Disease.
“I am excited and proud that Upson Regional has achieved the Chest Pain Program Certification. This designation is a result of the hard work put forth by our team to provide the highest quality of patient care to those experiencing chest pain or other symptoms of Cardiovascular Disease,” said Upson Regional Chest Pain Program Coordinator Darrell Riggins, RN.
For more information on care and treatment of Cardiovascular Disease, contact Upson Regional Chest Pain Program Coordinator Darrell Riggins at 706-647-8111 ext. 1021.
