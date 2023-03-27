Monday, March 27, 2023

ROADS CLOSED IN PIKE CO

  

We have several roads this morning that are closed due to flooding.

Scott Road

Fossett Road

Campground Road

Old Zebulon between Powder Creek and Cook Road

Daniel Road

Sands Road

Hunter Road

Campbell Road

Tanyard Road

Reems Road

Bagwell Road

Sands Road

Bankston Road

Dripping Rock Road

Please make sure to use caution if you must travel, and do not attempt to cross any flooded areas no matter the depth of the water. Roads can be undermined and collapse. Crews are out placing barricades and will remove and reopen the roads as the flooding recedes and they are inspected. If you know of any other areas that need to be closed please call Public Works or the BOC office and report them.

Pike County Board of Commissioners

Brandon Rogers

County Manager

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 8:53 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)