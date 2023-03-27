ROADS CLOSED IN PIKE CO

We have several roads this morning that are closed due to flooding.
Scott Road
Fossett Road
Campground Road
Old Zebulon between Powder Creek and Cook Road
Daniel Road
Sands Road
Hunter Road
Campbell Road
Tanyard Road
Reems Road
Bagwell Road
Bankston Road
Dripping Rock Road
Please make sure to use caution if you must travel, and do not attempt to cross any flooded areas no matter the depth of the water. Roads can be undermined and collapse. Crews are out placing barricades and will remove and reopen the roads as the flooding recedes and they are inspected. If you know of any other areas that need to be closed please call Public Works or the BOC office and report them.
Pike County Board of Commissioners
Brandon Rogers
County Manager
