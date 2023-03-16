JALEN CARTER PLEAS NO CONTEST

ATHENS — Former Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter resolved the traffic charges he received as a result of his involvement in the fatal car crash that took the lives of a teammate and a UGA recruiting staffer in January.
In an agreement reached with Athens-Clarke County prosecutors Thursday, Carter entered pleas of no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. He also must complete a state-approved defensive driving course, according to his Athens attorney, Kim Stephens.
