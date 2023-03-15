Wednesday, March 15, 2023

FRA WINS THE REGION

 Flint River Academy defeated Harvester Christian Academy Tuesday 10-1 in Woodbury to secure back to back region championships. Hunter Normandeau, Christopher Callahan, and Sullivan Jones lead the Wildcats offense with multiple hits with Jones recording a home run and triple.  Lucas Martin took the mound for Flint River going 4 innings allowing 1 run on 2 hits.  Bode Chaney recorded the save going 3 innings allowing no runs, no hits, and striking out 6.  Flint River hosts Westwood academy from Camila Friday evening at Wildcat field. 

