FRA WINS THE REGION

Flint River Academy defeated Harvester Christian Academy Tuesday 10-1 in Woodbury to secure back to back region championships. Hunter Normandeau, Christopher Callahan, and Sullivan Jones lead the Wildcats offense with multiple hits with Jones recording a home run and triple. Lucas Martin took the mound for Flint River going 4 innings allowing 1 run on 2 hits. Bode Chaney recorded the save going 3 innings allowing no runs, no hits, and striking out 6. Flint River hosts Westwood academy from Camila Friday evening at Wildcat field.
