Upson-Lee High School freshman wins RESA District 7 Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition.

Aisha Derico, a freshman at Upson-Lee High School, has won 1st place in the Griffin RESA District 7 Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition. The purpose of YGA is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics. This prestigious competition is open to any k-12 student currently enrolled in a Georgia public school and is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education. Aisha was one of 16 district winners, and her original work will now compete for the state title. CONGRATULATIONS, Aisha!!! #ULProud
|Photo: l-r ULHS Principal Mr. Ricky English and Aisha Derico
