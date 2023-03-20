DA MARIE BRODER ON JURY TRIAL CONVICTION

On March 15, 2023, an Upson County Jury convicted Dominique Oshea Riley, of Roberta, Georgia, of False Imprisonment, Terroristic Threats, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, Obstruction of an Officer, and Driving Under the Influence (Less Safe) after a three day trial in Superior Court. He was sentenced to 10 years to serve for False Imprisonment, 5 years to serve consecutive for Terroristic Threats, 5 years to serve consecutive for Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, 12 months to serve concurrently for Obstruction of an Officer, and 12 months to serve concurrently for Driving Under the Influence (Less Safe), for a total of 20 years to serve. Riley will not be eligible for parole due to his criminal history. Assistant District Attorneys Jonathan Richardson and John McAbee prosecuted the case for the State.
On March 31, 2022, Riley showed up at Courtney Lockett’s place of work, Ranews at 2496 Delray Rd, after she ended their relationship. He was driving her car. Lockett got into the passenger seat to talk to him. Riley sped off toward Thomaston on Highway 36 against her wishes. Lockett begged Riley to take her back to work; however, he threw her phone out of the window to keep her from calling for help and made a U-turn toward Barnesville. He threatened to kill her and intentionally ran her car off the
road, striking trees. After getting the car back on the road, he continued toward Barnesville before making another U-turn because the car was barely operable. Eventually, the car broke down in front of The Rock Ranch. Riley forced Lockett to switch seats with him so it would look like she was driving the car because he had been drinking.
Upson County Deputy Sheriff Craig “CJ” Kirschmann, Jr. responded to Ranews after Lockett’s family called 911. He then went search for Lockett and came upon the totaled car. He ordered Riley out of the car and onto the ground. Riley did not comply. He asked Kirschmann to shoot him while using profane language. He also put his hand inside his waistband to mimic reaching for a firearm. After Kirschmann saw that Riley did not have a firearm, he moved in to arrest Riley. Riley attempted to flee before being tased. After being handcuffed, Kirschmann determined Riley to be under the influence. Fortunately, Lockett was reunited with her family and did not suffer any injuries.
“I am proud of ADA Richardson and ADA McAbee for their work on the case.” DA Broder said of the trial. “When we work together with law enforcement and the community, we can stop domestic violence cases. Thank you to the officers and my employees who fight so hard against domestic violence every day.”
