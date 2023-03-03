3 TEENS CHARGED AS ADULTS IN GRIFFIN SHOOTING

March 21st 2023 On March 20th 2023 Griffin Police were called to a restaurant in the 300 block of N. Hill St in reference to a shots fired call. Once on scene officers found two victims, 41 and 16 years of age who occupied a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. The building where they were parked was also struck. Officers were able to determine that, while in their vehicle, 3 subjects shot into the car numerous times miraculously missing both parties. After the suspects fled a K-9 track was initiated from the scene with assistance of the Spalding County Sheriffs Dept K9 which led officers to a house on W Chappell St. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and during that search 3 male juveniles who were involved in the shooting were located and arrested. They are identified as Jayden Hugley(15) Antavious Evans(14) Zaccheus Bostwick (15). Additionally, Investigators recovered 4 firearms, two of which had been reported stolen. All 3 males are being charged as adults and housed at Martha Glaze YDC
No comments:
Post a Comment