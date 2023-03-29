Upson-Lee High School selected to participate in UGA's Young Scholars Program (YSP)

Molly Greer, a junior at Upson-Lee High School, has been selected to participate in the University of Georgia's Young Scholars Program (YSP), a paid six-week summer internship program for high school students interested in agricultural, food, and environmental sciences. Molly will be assigned a faculty mentor and will work 30 hours per week conducting supervised research. In addition, she will attend workshops and visit agricultural operations to gain exposure to the various fields of study and careers in agriculture. Upon completion of the program, Molly will present her research during the poster and oral sessions at the Young Scholars Pre-Collegiate Research Conference. CONGRATULATIONS, Molly!!! #ULProud
|Photo: l-r ULHS Principal Mr. Ricky English, Molly Greer,
and ULHS Agriculture Teacher Mr. Josh Rabalais
