PIKE CO TRAFFIC DEATH FRIDAY

Pike County Sheriff's deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 109 at Kings Road at 1:00 a.m. last night. Two vehicles were involved in the crash that claimed the life of Alcala Rodriguez, 31 years of age. The investigation has revealed that a Toyota passenger car and a Lincoln Navigator were traveling at a high rate of speed on Kings Road when both vehicles failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 109. Upon striking several trees Rodriguez was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota , Elvis Requena , 35 years of age, was arrested after receiving medical treatment. Alcohol and excessive speed were determined to be contributing factors to this incident. Requena has been charged with driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, driving without a license and several other traffic offenses. Yohan Medina was the driver of the Lincoln Navigator and he was transported to Spalding Regional hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
