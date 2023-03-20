DA MARIE BRODER REPORTS ON UPSON CO MURDER CASE

On March 6, 2023, Chauncey Renard Powell, a 45-year-old man from Thomaston, Georgia, entered a guilty plea to life with the possibility of parole for Felony Murder and 5 years to serve concurrent for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Senior Assistant District Attorney Ashton Jordan and Assistant District Attorney John McAbee prosecuted the case for the State.
This case stemmed from the murder of Mr. Marlon Smith on August 22, 2021, at approximately 9:53 p.m. at the Handy Mart in Upson County, Georgia. Mr. Smith and Defendant Powell were involved in a verbal altercation when Defendant Powell brandished a firearm and shot Mr. Smith, resulting in his death. This case was investigated by the Thomaston Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division with the help of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit. This case was quickly solved due to the hard work of law enforcement, cooperation of bystanders, and video surveillance provided by nearby businesses. Powell was taken into custody early the next morning by Pike County Sheriff’s Office fleeing through Williamson, Georgia headed north.
Senior ADA Ashton Jordan stated, “I think this case is a perfect
example of how efficiently and effectively cases can be handled when the public works with law enforcement agencies for a common goal. TPD was able to place Defendant Powell under arrest within 4 hours of the murder and get him off the streets. I hope this plea brings some closure to the Smith family and allows their healing to begin. I have heard so many nice words about Marlon during the pendency of this case and know he will be missed by many.”
District Attorney Broder said of the case, “I am so proud of the work my office did on this case. Marlon will be missed, and hopefully, this sentence will allow them to begin to heal.”
