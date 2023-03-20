AGGRAVATED STALKING TRIAL IN FAYETTE CO

On Thursday March 9th, 2023, a Fayette County jury convicted Chucky Ransom of Aggravated Stalking and Battery under the Family Violence Act. Investigator Wilson with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant District Attorney Monique Harris represented the State at trial.
During the months of February and March 2022, the victim, Deysi Perdomo and her 17-year old son resided with Ransom at a home in Fayetteville, GA. Deysi and Ransom had a romantic relationship prior to living together. Within days of moving into the home, Ransom began to verbally abuse and threaten the victim and her son. The verbal abuse quickly turned physical. The victim testified that on multiple occasions Ransom grabbed her by the neck and hair while threatening to kill her. During one of the incidents, the victim locked herself in her bedroom and Ransom broke through the door and physically assaulted her. Her son was at home and witnessed the incident.
In March 2022, the victim was able to obtain a temporary protective order (TPO) against Ransom. He was ordered to leave the home and have no further contact with the victim. After Ransom was served with the TPO and while law enforcement officers were still on the scene, he violated the order by contacting the victim via text.
Afterwards, he began to call the victim throughout the night and next day.
The victim testified at trial that based on Ransom’s past threats and physical abuse towards her, his constant contact after being served with the TPO frightened her and she believed he was trying to threaten and intimidate her.
The jury returned guilty verdicts on both counts after approximately two hours of deliberations. During sentencing, the State provided the Court with a certified copy of Ransom’s prior Battery-Family Violence conviction which allowed the Court to impose a felony sentence as to that count along with the felony Aggravated Stalking. The Honorable Scott L. Ballard presided over the case and appropriately sentenced Ransom to the maximum penalty of 15 years to serve in prison.
“ADA Harris and Investigator Wilson fought valiantly for this victim, and I am so proud of them.” District Attorney Broder said of the conviction. “My offices will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that victims are heard and protected from those that prey on them.
