Two Brothers From Thomaston Busted For Coke In Griffin

On Sunday February 26th, 2023, Inv. Sheldon Mayfield of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office S.T.I.N.G. Unit conducted a traffic stop on a black 2021 Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck near Williamson Road and Hwy 19/41. During the traffic stop, the driver, who was identified as Kelcey Hammock, exited his vehicle and began speaking with the Inv. Mayfield. A passenger, later identified as Kenneth Hammock, remained seated in the truck.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “While Inv. Mayfield and a City of Griffin Police Officer were talking to Kelcey Hammock, the passenger, Kenneth Hammock, decided he would get into the driver’s seat of the truck and flee the scene. Mayfield re-entered his marked unit and pursued the truck West bound on Williamson Road while the Griffin P.D. Officer detained the original driver.”
As the pursuit approached the intersection of South Pine Hill Road and Williamson Road, Kenneth Hammock lost control of the vehicle, crashed, then fled on foot behind the gas station carrying a bag in his hands. “When Inv. Mayfield caught him, Kenneth made the bad choice of wanting to fight him instead of stopping. Mayfield, along with Deputies, GPD Officers, and GSP Troopers responding to the scene and a member of the public took Kenneth Hammock into custody without further incident. The bag that he had in his hand when fled from the crash was found to contain 7.2 pounds of cocaine.”
“Both Hammocks made a bunch of bad choices Sunday that resulted in their arrests. Now they have no dope, no truck, and are going to have to explain to somebody, somewhere, how they lost someone’s 7.2 pounds of cocaine. They are currently being held in the Spalding County Jail and right about now I imagine that jail may be the safest place for them.”
Kelcey Hammock B/M 53, of Thomaston
