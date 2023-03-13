SPALDING COUNTY STORM DEBRIS

Spalding County Public Works Director TJ Imberger has announced that Griffin-Spalding residents have until Friday, March 31, 2023 to put storm debris on the right of way for pickup from Southern Disaster Recovery, following the January 12, 2023, tornadoes.
Debris must be separated into segregated piles. One pile must contain yard waste, trees, and vegetation. The second pile must contain non-vegetation items (siding, roofing, construction debris, etc.). It will not be accepted if construction debris items are mixed with vegetation debris. Large appliances must also be separated into their own piles.
If additional help is needed, citizens are encouraged to contact the Volunteer Coordination Center at (770) 453-4508 or reference the registered contractors legally authorized to provide emergency clean-up and repairs. The Registered Contractor List can be found at city of griffin.com. “Once SDR completes their final pickup, residents will then be responsible for removing and disposing of their storm debris,” said Imberger.
For more information, please contact 770-467-4774 or 770-229-6603.
