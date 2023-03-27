UPSON CO ROAD CLOSURES

**AS OF 3:00 PM 3/27/23** The following roads have sections of standing water and have cones/barriers in place until water recedes.:
Quail St. at Robin St.
Johnson Rd.
Roan Rd @ North St.
Hannah’s Mill Road at Atwater Rd.
200 Eastside Dr.
586 Turkey Creek Rd
Logtown Rd (911 left message and did not leave the vicinity)
99 Bypass Rd
Trice Cemetery Rd just past the convenience store
1602 Pickard Rd.
433 Andrews Chapel Rd
919 Delray Rd.
Trinity Rd. between Hwy 74 and Andrews Chapel
Thurman Dr.
J.D. Road at Moores Crossing
Trice Rd. at the creek
Bethany Church Rd.
Rock Hill School Rd by the lake
111 Franklindale Rd.
Willis Rd. at Barnesville Hwy
Bailey Mill Rd. @ Shirley Rd.
Adams Ferry Rd.
Lanier Rd. @ Waymanville Rd.
Dripping Rock Rd.
Morgan Rd.
Old Alabama Rd (middle section between Jeff Davis and Pickard)
Delray at N Delray
E County Rd at Moores Crossing and Cobbtown Rd
Mt. Carmel Rd.
The following roads have sections washed out and closed until further notice:
Jones Rd.
McCrary Rd.
Turner Lake Rd.
Jeff Davis Rd.
Franklindale Rd.
Andrews Chapel Rd. at Hwy 74 E
