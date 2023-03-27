ATTENTION; REPAIR FOLLOWING MARCH 26-27 STORM IN UPSON CO

Contact: Thomas Keyt, Building Official or FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Doug Currier II, Director
Upson County Building and Zoning Department
Tel. Keyt - 706/975-1786 or Office: 706/647-1297 Email: GAragon@upsoncountyga.org or dcurrier@upsoncountyga.org
BUILDING REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION FOLLOWING THE MARCH 26-27 HEAVY RAINS AND FLOODING
CHECK FOR CONTRACTOR’S STATE LICENSE; HAVE THEM OBTAIN A BUILDING PERMIT
Thomaston, Georgia – March 27, 2023 –
Upson County extends its concern and sympathy to all of those directly or indirectly impacted by Sunday and Monday’s heavy rains and flooding. The County Building and Zoning Department encourages all residents and property owners to take all precautions when contracting for damage repairs. Ask to see the state license and/or local government occupation tax certificate (business license) of any contractor you are considering to have repair your home or other structural property. Extra care should be taken with roofing contractors. Roofers are not licensed in the State of Georgia, but must possess their local certificate. Have the contractor pull the building permit. Ask to see the permit and permit card before work begins. The permit card must be posted in a conspicuous location, visible from your local street. Residential property owners who choose to repair or rebuild their own property must also pull a building permit. Per Upson County Code Section 22-64, there is no cost for building permits related to storm damage as verified by the County Building Official. The contractor must call and schedule inspections of the repair work. City of Thomaston residents must call the City Building Department. City of Yatesville residents should call the Upson County Building and Zoning Department. The Upson County Building and Zoning Department is here to serve the County’s citizens and property owners, making sure that structures are safe, correctly built and repaired to code. The Department’s phone number is 706/647-1297. Thank you.
