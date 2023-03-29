Thomaston-Upson school participates in Gang Awareness Training

On Friday, March 17, Thomaston-Upson school and district leaders and School Resource Officers participated in Gang Awareness Training led by Special Agent Ken Howard of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force. This training was made possible due to the joint efforts of T-U Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico and Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore. Gang awareness training focuses on awareness and knowledge. It gives school personnel the information needed to identify students who may be involved in or even influenced by gang activity and establishes a proactive rather than a reactive approach to school district safety.
|Photo l-r: T-U Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico, GBI Special
Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore, Agent Ken Howard
