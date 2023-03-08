FRA WILDCATS WIN AGAIN

Flint River Academy Wildcats defeated their region rival Harvester Christian Academy in Douglasville 11-0 Tuesday night to bring their record to 4-2. Hunter Normandeau took the mound for FRA allowing no hits and no runs for two innings. Senior Cole Perkins came in out of the bullpen and continued the shutout. The Wildcats offense racked up 9 hits with Ethan Newman and Lucas Martin each having multiple hits and crossing the plate 3 times each. Bode Chaney and Brack Spangler both finished the game with 3 RBI's. Flint River Academy plays Rock Springs Christian Academy Friday night in Milner
