Friday, March 3, 2023

Honey Boo Boo and boyfriend led Monroe County deputies on chase

17-year-old Alana Thompson, also known as “Honey Boo Boo”, was the passenger in a car that fled Monroe County deputies on Tuesday.

According to Monroe County Lt. John Thompson the driver and Alana Thompson's boyfriend, 21-year-old Dralin Carswell, was arrested and charged with a DUI after being caught by deputies.

 

Lt. Thompson says around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday a deputy ran the tag of a Dodge Charger in front of the Shell station on Highway 42. 

 

The car’s owner came back as wanted so the deputy tried to make a traffic stop. 

 

The driver sped north on Highway 42 and the deputy went after the car in a case that continued for about 3 miles. 

 

The deputy used a PIT maneuver to spin the car and stop it near Hickman Road.

 

Carswell was charged with DUI, drug possession, following too close and had a misdemeanor traffic charge out of Wilkinson County.

 

Alana Thompson was not charged and is only a witness in the case.

