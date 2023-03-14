Teachers of the Year for 2023-24 have been selected, and the winners have been announced at the schools. Congratulations to Ellen Foy, Upson-Lee Primary School; Donna Fouts, Upson-Lee Elementary School; Katie Stinchcomb, Upson-Lee Middle School; and Carolyn Patterson, Upson-Lee High School. Teachers of the Year are selected by certified staff within each school. These Teachers of the Year will advance to the System Teacher of the Year competition, where a panel of school and community judges will score them on a written application packet, a personal interview, and a classroom teaching observation. The 2023-24 Thomaston-Upson School System Teacher of the Year will be selected in the spring, and the winner will represent T-U Schools in the state competition.
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Thomaston-Upson Schools Teachers of the Year for 2023-24
