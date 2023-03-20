Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore Honored at Golden Eagle Dinner

Sheriff Dan Kilgore was awarded with the 2023 Upson County Golden Eagle Award on Tuesday March 14th by Upson County and the Flint River Council Boy Scouts of America. Chairman Madison Busbee Ruttinger, President of the Chamber of Commerce, presented the Sheriff with the award at Thomaston First United Methodist Church.
The Golden Eagle Award honors a community member that has gone above and beyond in the service of its citizens. This person represents the Scout Oath and Law and serves in a variety of capacities and organizations.
The Upson County Golden Eagle Dinner benefits Scouts specifically in Upson county and every penny stays within the Flint River Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment