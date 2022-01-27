Wiggins Receives Extension Service Award

Eligibility requirements for the award include employment with University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service as a University of Georgia Extension administrative assistant for a minimum of one year but no longer than five years, payment of GESA membership dues six months prior to applying, and submission of an application that has been completed and signed by the administrative assistant, as well as their supervisor.
Menecia Wiggins has held the position of administrative assistant for the Upson County University of Georgia Extension Office for four years and has contributed a great deal to the role. One of her many accomplishments includes implementing an Empty Stocking Fund event in 2021.
Ms. Wiggins’ supervisor, Hailey Partain noted, “This past year, Menecia saw the need for an Empty Stocking Fund in the community, so what did she do? She got the dates set up, the advertisements out, and the boxes ready for individuals in the area to drop off toys for the less fortunate in our community. She made sure to keep the program local, so that that the children of Upson County would be the ones to benefit, as there is a great need here that sometimes gets overlooked. She is already in the process of planning for the 2022 holiday season.”
Menecia Wiggins was also named as a board member and Vice President of GESA for 2022. In this role, she will assist the President, as well as collaborate with other officers to ensure everyone is doing their part to keep GESA functioning at the highest level. She will also handle planning and implementing events for GESA, including their annual meeting held at the Macon Farm Bureau.
Ms. Wiggins shared, “Receiving this award is not an honor just for me, but for my community, the people I serve, and my office. I make sure to focus on having a positive image, providing great customer service, and getting things done in a timely manner. I like to think that my work speaks for itself.”
The Recognition of Excellence Larry G. Willingham Young Secretary Award is awarded one- time only. Administrative assistants who have held their positions for longer than five years are eligible for additional awards and recognition based on tenure.
