REP. BETH CAMP NAMED VICE CHAIR

Rep. Beth Camp Named Vice Chairman of the
House Juvenile Justice Committee
ATLANTA – State Representative Beth Camp (R-Concord) was recently appointed by Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) to serve as the vice chairman of the House Juvenile Justice Committee for the remainder of the 2021-2022 legislative term.
“I am honored to serve my constituents in any capacity and humbled to be appointed to this new role,” said Rep. Camp. “Children and young people are so important to our future. As a past school board member and a current board member of the Griffin CASA, this segment of our population has always been important to me. I look forward to serving with Chairman Ballinger on the House Juvenile Justice Committee as we address legislative issues that impact children and young adults.”
The Juvenile Justice Committee was recreated during the 2013 legislative session to serve as a judiciary committee specifically for juvenile related issues. It was previously known as the House Children and Youth Committee.
For more information on the House Juvenile Justice Committee, please click here.
Representative Beth Camp represents the citizens of District 131, which includes Pike, Lamar and Upson counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Juvenile Justice Committee. She also serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications and State Planning & Community Affairs committees.
