COVID-19 REPORT T-U SCHOOLS

COVID-19 REPORT – Thomaston-Upson Schools For the week ending January 7, 2022 It was back to school last week in Thomaston and, by the end of the week, there were 26positive COVID cases reported among staff, and 1 positive student case. Before the holiday break, COVID cases had been down to zero for the whole month of December. Novembersaw only 2 cases, and Septemberonly 3. Now, in just one week, the case count is up to 27. A mask mandate is currently in effect until Tuesday, January 11th, when the Board of Education will meet to evaluate community transmission levels and decide whether to extend or end the mandate.
No comments:
Post a Comment