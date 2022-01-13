Thursday, January 13, 2022

UPSON CO MLK DAY CEREMONY

 The M.L.K Day will be Monday January the 17th

The wreath laying ceremony will be at 11:00 am on the courthouse square, there will be no marching!!!  The program will be at Upson Lee Middle School gym @ 12:00 pm mask are required to enter
