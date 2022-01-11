UPSON CO UTILITIES DEPARTMENT CLOSES TEMPORARILY

All payments can be made online, through the mail, or via the drop box located in front of the Upson County Water Department at 605 West, E Gordon St, Thomaston, GA 30286. In order to start or end service, please come by the office and complete the necessary forms that will be available outside the office. Completed forms should be placed in the drop box in front of the building.
Please note that late fees will be waived for the month of January due to the unforeseen circumstances presented by COVID-19.
Customers are encouraged to leave a message with the Upson County Utilities Department at 706-647-3513 with any questions or concerns. Staff members will work diligently to address each message as soon as possible.
