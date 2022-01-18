UPSON CO EMS ZONE APPROVED

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE UPSON COUNTY EMERGENCY RESPONSE ZONE AWARDED TO UPSON COUNTY EMS Chairman Norman Allen and the Upson County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce that the Upson County Emergency Response Zone has been awarded to Upson County EMS effective February 14, 2022. The Georgia Department of Public Health received the Region 4 EMS Council’s recommendation to designate Upson County EMS as the zone provider for the Upson County Emergency Response Zone on January 12, 2022. The Council sited economy, efficiency, and the benefit to public welfare as the reasons behind its recommendation. On January 14, 2022, David Newton, Director of the Division of Health Protection at the Georgia Department of Public Health shared that he had reviewed the information provided by the Region 4 EMS Council and approved their recommendation to award the Upson County Emergency Response Zone to Upson County EMS. Upson County Commission Chairman, Norman Allen stated, “I am immensely proud of the efforts of everyone involved in seeking the EMS zone license for Upson County. Our staff, attorney, Mr. Russ McGee, Mrs. Anne Ellerbee, and our partners at AmeriPro EMS, worked diligently, against the clock, to achieve this designation. It is our expectation that our citizens will receive a professional and responsive emergency medical service. AmeriPro EMS is working hard to build its team and put together the logistics and communications pieces in order to meet the February 14th startup date. The Commissioners are grateful for everyone who has contributed to this process, as well as those who are seeking to join AmeriPro’s team to serve our county. Well done!” This designation will begin February 14, 2022, and the Upson County EMS will be held to the terms on which it based its proposal that was submitted to the Region 4 EMS Council.
