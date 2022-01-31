UPSON BOC RETREAT IN COLUMBUS

Board of Commissioners Retreat February 3, 2022 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. February 4, 2022 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place 21 14th Street, Columbus, GA 31901 Thursday, February 3, 2022 11:00 - 12:30 (Working Lunch) • Meeting Procedures/Operations • Joint Project’s Agreement 12:30 – 2:45 • Dashboard Update • Capital Planning 2:45 – 3:00 - Break 3:00 – 4:00 • Discussion on Lost Negotiations 4:00 – 5:00 • Discussion on the T-SPLOST Phase 3 project Friday, February 4, 2022 7:30 – 1:00 (Working Breakfast) • Discussion with IPG & Parrish Construction Group o Discussion on the Judicial Center o Discussion on the Civic Center Project 10:00 -10:15 – Break 10:15 – 1:00 (Working Lunch)
