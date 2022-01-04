SPALDING SO LOOKING FOR ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has warrants outstanding for the arrest of Phillip Pattillo in connection with the December 27, 2021, armed robbery of the Hot Spot Convenience Store located at 2295 North Expressway. On December 27, 2021, at approximately 1:50am, a person entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier. After receiving the money the suspect fled on foot west toward Vineyard Road. Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Thankfully the cashier was not hurt, but was quite shaken up as you can imagine. When we reviewed the security video of the robbery we were able to determine that the suspect was definitely a white male even though he was covered from head to toe, wearing gloves and a mask. SCSO Criminal Investigators, Special Operations Agents and STING Unit were able to develop and follow up on leads and conduct interviews. The information they were able to gather led them to identify the suspect as Phillip Pattillo, W/M, 36 years of age.” Investigators have obtained warrants for Pattillo’s arrest charging him with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. “We are actively looking for him and based on his previous history and these new charges, he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Phillip Pattillo we ask that you do not approach him or try to detain him, just pick up the phone and dial 911.We have been in touch with some of his family members and they have reached out to him. The best thing that Pattillo can do right now is to listen to the advice of his family and turn himself in.” “ The initial responding deputies and crime scene investigators did a great job at the scene and once the investigators from CID, Special Operations, and STING got the information they were tenacious in their efforts to identify this suspect. They did great work. ”
