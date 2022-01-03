COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE FOR DECEMBER 2021

Confirmed COVID cases in Upson increased dramatically from 11 the first half of December to 208 the last half. Two-week test positivity was less than 1% in mid-December; by December 31st it was up to an all-time high of 30%. All of the surrounding counties, except Pike and Lamar, have even higher test positivity, with Spalding all the way up to 39%. Vaccination rates remain low in this area. Compared to the U.S. at 62% and Georgia at 53%, Upson lags behind at 38%. All of the other area counties are even lower, with Monroe the very lowest at only 15%.
GEORGIA
New
Cases
Average
New Deaths
% Fully Vax
2021
Sept 1 – 15
82,577
5,755
1,291
46%
Sept 16 – 30
49,605
4,114
1,512
48%
Oct 1 – 15
27,484
2,609
1,386
49%
Oct 16 – 31
14,354
1,551
1,007
50%
Nov 1 – 15
9,464
1,038
486
50%
Nov 16 – 30
10,774
883
351
51%
Dec 1 – 15
16,398
1,025
294
52%
Dec 16 – 31
118,371
1,616
418
53%
UPSON COUNTY
New
Cases
New
Hospitaliz.
New Deaths
% Fully Vax
Sept 1 – 15
219
6
1
31%
Sept 16 – 30
105
9
11
34%
Oct 1 – 15
32
5
7
36%
Oct 16 – 31
17
7
5
37%
Nov 1 – 15
17
1
4
37%
Nov 16 – 30
11
4
0
38%
Dec 1 – 15
11
6
0
38%
Dec 16 – 31
208
2
0
38%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
