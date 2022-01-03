Monday, January 3, 2022

COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE FOR DECEMBER 2021

COVID cases in Georgia began trending upward during the last half of November. Hospitalizations followed with a rise the first half of December, and deaths came next with a rise the last half of December. In Upson County the COVID trend appears to be running about a month behind the State, beginning with case numbers exploding the last half of December. Hospitalizations and deaths remain low but, if Upson continues to follow the same pattern as the state, we may expect to see hospitalizations going up significantly the first half of January, and deaths going up the last half of January.

Confirmed COVID cases in Upson increased dramatically from 11 the first half of December to 208 the last half. Two-week test positivity was less than 1% in mid-December; by December 31st it was up to an all-time high of 30%. All of the surrounding counties, except Pike and Lamar, have even higher test positivity, with Spalding all the way up to 39%. Vaccination rates remain low in this area. Compared to the U.S. at 62% and Georgia at 53%, Upson lags behind at 38%. All of the other area counties are even lower, with Monroe the very lowest at only 15%.


GEORGIA

New

Cases

Average
Daily Hosp

New Deaths

% Fully Vax

2021

 

 

 

 

Sept 1 – 15

82,577

5,755

1,291

46%

Sept 16 – 30

49,605

4,114

1,512

48%

Oct 1 – 15

27,484

2,609

1,386

49%

Oct 16 – 31

14,354

1,551

1,007

50%

Nov 1 – 15

9,464

1,038

486

50%

Nov 16 – 30

10,774

883

351

51%

Dec 1 – 15

16,398

1,025

294

52%

Dec 16 – 31

118,371

1,616

418

53%

 

UPSON COUNTY

New

Cases

New

Hospitaliz.

New Deaths

% Fully Vax

Sept 1 – 15

219

6

1

31%

Sept 16 – 30

105

9

11

34%

Oct 1 – 15

32

5

7

36%

Oct 16 – 31

17

7

5

37%

Nov 1 – 15

17

1

4

37%

Nov 16 – 30

11

4

0

38%

Dec 1 – 15

11

6

0

38%

Dec 16 – 31

208

2

0

38%

Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health

