RETIRED UPSON CO DEPUTY SGT. NEIL RAGAN HAS PASSED AWAY

Sgt.Neil Stanley Ragan age 61 of Thomaston Ga., died Tuesday January 11, 2022 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Sgt. Ragan was born on July 31, 1960 in Thomaston to the late Malcolm Stanley Ragan, and the late Hazel Ruth Burkette Ragan. He started his career with Law Enforcement in 1982 as a volunteer, then he was hired as a full-time Radio Operator in 1984, he then went on to complete Basic Law Enforcement Training in 1986. After working as a Deputy for three years he was promoted to Senior Deputy in 1989 and then to Sergeant in 1993. Sgt. Neil then worked in Court Services until his retirement in 2019. He also spent some time volunteering for the Upson County Rescue Unit and Thurston Volunteer Fire Department. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Melinda Salter Ragan of Thomaston, daughter, Tabitha Burks of Thomaston, step-daughters, Tiffany (Joe) Jackson of Milner, Skyla Morris of Thomaston, son, Benjamin (Kimberly) Ragan of Thomaston, step-son, Thaddeus (Savannah) Morris of Thomaston, sister, Debbie Hendrickson of Dothan, Alabama, and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity.
