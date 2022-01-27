COVID-19 REPORT: Thomaston-Upson Schools

Three weeks into the second semester, COVID cases in the Thomaston-Upson Schools have inched up a little each week. There were 27 total cases the first week, 29 the second week, and 31 last week.Staff cases have outnumbered student cases each week. The first week there was only 1 student case, but there were 26 staff cases. The second week 12 students, 17 staff. The third week 11 students and 20 staff.
A mask mandate is currently in effect until Tuesday, February 8th, when the Board of Education will meet to decide whether to extend or end the mandate.
Thomaston-Upson School System COVID-19
2021 FIRST SEMESTER
MONTH
Students
Staff
Total Cases
August
207
67
274
September
61
32
93
October
2
1
3
November
1
1
2
December
0
0
0
2022 SECOND SEMESTER
WEEK
Students
Staff
Total Cases
Jan 3 - 7
1
26
27
Jan 10 - 14
12
17
29
Jan 18 – 21
11
20
31
https://www.upson.k12.ga.us/202122_covid_information
No comments:
Post a Comment