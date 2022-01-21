KABIR PATEL U-L STAR STUDENT

Kabir Patel, a senior at ULHS, has been named 2022 STAR Student for the Thomaston-Upson School System. The announcement was made Tuesday, January 18, by Mr. Doyle Allen at the Thomaston Kiwanis Club meeting. Thomaston Kiwanis is the local STAR program sponsor, and Allen is the STAR program coordinator for the service club. Patel selected Mrs. Bethany Norris as the 2022 STAR Teacher. Norris taught Patel Honors World History in ninth grade and Advanced Placement (AP) U.S. History in eleventh grade. Patel is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Swami Patel. He plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology.
STAR Student is that student with the highest score in one sitting of the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) taken through the November test date of his or her senior year. STAR Student must also be in the top 10 percent of his or her class based on grade point average. STAR Teacher, chosen by the STAR Student, is the teacher who has made the most significant contribution to the student’s scholastic development.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program was created to focus public attention on Georgia's outstanding students and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development. Now in its 64th year, the STAR Program has honored more than 28,000 high school seniors who have in turn chosen their STAR teachers to share in this recognition. Upson-Lee High School and the Thomaston-Upson School System are very appreciative of the support given to the local STAR program by the Thomaston Kiwanis Club.
Congratulations to Kabir Patel, 2022 STAR Student, and to Mrs. Bethany Norris, 2022 STAR Teacher!!! #ULProud #ULSTARS #STARstudent #STARteacher
Pictured l-r: Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico; STAR Program Coordinator for Kiwanis Doyle Allen; STAR Student Kabir Patel; STAR Teacher Bethany Norris, ULHS Principal Dr. Jarvis Price.
