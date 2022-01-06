URMC RECEIVES NATIONAL GUARD ASSISTANCE

Upson Regional Medical Center to Receive National Guard Assistance Beginning January 11th.
Due to the latest COVID-19 surge, Governor Brian Kemp is deploying members of the Georgia National Guard to 20 hospitals across the state, including Upson Regional Medical Center, to assist with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations,” stated Kemp in a statement.
Six troop members will be deployed to Upson Regional beginning January 11, assisting through March. “We are excited to have this help on the way, and will assign their duties based on our organization’s needs and their skill sets,” stated Upson’s Chief Nursing Officer, Lane Harrington.
“Just since Christmas, COVID-19 has grown dramatically in Upson County. We now are at the highest rate of virus spread since this pandemic began, and the need for testing and treatment is very intense. We greatly appreciate the support of Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia National Guard, and look forward to welcoming these soldiers into Upson County as we continue to care for our communities,” stated Upson Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Tarrant.
No comments:
Post a Comment